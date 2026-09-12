Premium Livestream Pay per View €5.90 EHV Aue/ €69.90 SV 04 Plauen-Oberlosa 26/27 €69.90 . League Men Main Round 26/27 €79.90 Continue EHV Aue vs. SV 04 Plauen-Oberlosa EHV Aue Männer 3/5/27, 5:45 PM UPCOMING From €5.90 Follow . Handball League Men: Video livestream of the EHV Aue vs. SV 04 Plauen-Oberlosa game. @3-handball-liga @handball-net #handballnetHandball3. Handball-Liga MännerEHV Aue MännerSV 04 Plauen-Oberlosa MännerEHV Aue Männer is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.