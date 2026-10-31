Premium Livestream Pay per View €5.99 Team Pass 26/27 Giessen €109.99 Team Pass 26/27 SBB Baskets €109.99 ProA 26/27: All-Access-Pass €189.99 Continue Spieltag 31GIESSEN 46ers vs. SBB Börde Baskets GIESSEN 46ers 4/10/27, 4:45 PM UPCOMING From €5.99 Follow BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProA: Video livestream of the game GIESSEN 46ers vs. SBB Börde Baskets. @2bblBasketballGIESSEN 46ersSBB Börde BasketsBARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaGIESSEN 46ers is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.