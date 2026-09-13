Premium Livestream Pay per View €5.90 HLZ Friesenheim-Hochdorf 26/ €69.90 HV Vallendar 26/ €69.90 . League Men Main Round 26/27 €79.90 Continue HV Vallendar vs. HLZ Friesenheim-Hochdorf II HV Vallendar Men 4/10/27, 3:45 PM UPCOMING From €5.90 Follow . Handball League Men: Video livestream of the game HV Vallendar vs. HLZ Friesenheim-Hochdorf II. @3-handball-liga @handball-net #handballnetHandball3. Handball-Liga MännerHV Vallendar MenHLZ Friesenheim-Hochdorf Männer IIHV Vallendar Men is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.