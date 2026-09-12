Premium Livestream Pay per View €5.90 SC Magdeburg 26/ €69.90 NHV Concordia Delitzsch 26/ €69.90 . League Men Main Round 26/27 €79.90 Continue NHV Concordia Delitzsch vs. SC Magdeburg II NHV Concordia Delitzsch Men 2/20/27, 5:45 PM UPCOMING From €5.90 Follow . Handball-Liga Men: Video livestream of the NHV Concordia Delitzsch 2010 vs. SC Magdeburg II game. @3-handball-liga @handball-net #handballnetHandball3. Handball-Liga MännerNHV Concordia Delitzsch MenSC Magdeburg II MännerNHV Concordia Delitzsch Men is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.