Premium Livestream Pay per View €5.99 Team Pass 26/27 Karlsruhe €109.99 Team Pass 26/27 SBB Baskets €109.99 ProA 26/27: All-Access-Pass €189.99 Continue Spieltag 22SBB Börde Baskets vs. PS Karlsruhe LIONS SBB Börde Baskets 2/5/27, 6:15 PM UPCOMING From €5.99 Follow BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProA: Video livestream of the match SBB Börde Baskets vs. PS Karlsruhe LIONS. @2bblBasketballSBB Börde BasketsPS Karlsruhe LIONSBARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaSBB Börde Baskets is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.