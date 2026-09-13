Premium Livestream Pay per View €5.90 SV 04 Plauen-Oberlosa 26/27 €69.90 TSV Burgdorf 26/ €69.90 . League Men Main Round 26/27 €79.90 Continue TSV Burgdorf II vs. SV 04 Plauen-Oberlosa TSV Burgdorf II Men 4/10/27, 5:00 PM UPCOMING From €5.90 Follow . Handball League Men: Video livestream of the match TSV Burgdorf II vs. SV 04 Plauen-Oberlosa. @3-handball-liga @handball-net #handballnetHandball3. Handball-Liga MännerTSV Burgdorf II MenSV 04 Plauen-Oberlosa MännerTSV Burgdorf II Men is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.