Cancellation instruction

Right of Withdrawal

You have the right to withdraw from this contract within fourteen days without giving any reason.

The withdrawal period is fourteen days from the day the contract is concluded.

To exercise your right of withdrawal, you must inform us (DOSB New Media GmbH, Radlkoferstraße 2, 81373 Munich, Email: [email protected]) of your decision to withdraw from this contract by means of a clear statement (e.g. a letter sent by post or a digital declaration). You may use this withdrawal form for this purpose.

To meet the withdrawal deadline, it is sufficient for you to send your communication concerning your exercise of the right of withdrawal before the withdrawal period has expired.