Cancellation instruction

When concluding a paid subscription, the user is entitled to the following right of withdrawal:
You have the right to withdraw from this contract within fourteen days without giving any reason.
The withdrawal period is fourteen days from the day the contract is concluded.
To exercise your right of withdrawal, you must inform us (DOSB New Media GmbH, Radlkoferstraße 2, 81373 Munich, Email: [email protected]) of your decision to withdraw from this contract by means of a clear statement (e.g. a letter sent by post or a digital declaration). You may use this withdrawal form for this purpose.
To meet the withdrawal deadline, it is sufficient for you to send your communication concerning your exercise of the right of withdrawal before the withdrawal period has expired.
If you withdraw from this contract, we shall reimburse to you all payments received from you, including delivery costs (with the exception of additional costs resulting from your choosing a type of delivery other than the least expensive standard delivery offered by us), without undue delay and in any event not later than fourteen days from the day on which we are informed about your decision to withdraw from this contract. For this reimbursement, we will use the same means of payment as you used for the initial transaction, unless you have expressly agreed otherwise; in any event, you will not incur any fees as a result of such reimbursement.
Your right of withdrawal shall expire prematurely in the case of a contract for the supply of digital content not supplied on a tangible medium if you have expressly consented to us beginning the performance of the contract before the expiry of the withdrawal period and have acknowledged that you thereby lose your right of withdrawal.