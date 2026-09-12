Livestream premium Pay per View 5,90 € SC Magdeburg 26/ 69,90 € NHV Concordia Delitzsch 26/ 69,90 € 3. Liga Männer Hauptrunde 26/27 79,90 € Continuer NHV Concordia Delitzsch vs. SC Magdeburg II NHV Concordia Delitzsch Hommes 20/02/27, 17:45 À VENIR Dès 5,90 € Suivre . Handball-Liga Männer : Vidéo-en direct du match NHV Concordia Delitzsch vs. SC Magdeburg II. @3-handball-liga @handball-net #handballnetHandball3. Handball-Liga MännerNHV Concordia Delitzsch HommesSC Magdeburg II MännerNHV Concordia Delitzsch Hommes est responsable de la production en direct, des commentaires et de la modération du chat.