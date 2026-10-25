Premium-Livestream Pay per View 9,90 € ICE: All-Access-Pass Monatszahlung 24,90 € mtl. Away Pass 26/27 Budapest 199,00 € Team Pass 26/27 Budapest 249,00 € Team Pass 26/27 Mailand 249,00 € ICE: All-Access-Pass Einmalzahlung 279,00 € jährlich Weiter Gameday 41Milano Hockey Club vs. FTC-Telekom Budapest Milano Hockey Club 16.01.27, 15:45 Uhr UPCOMING Ab 9,90 € Folgen win2day ICE Hockey League: Video-Livestream des Spiels Milano Hockey Club vs. FTC-Telekom Budapest. @ice-hockey-leagueEishockeywin2day ICE Hockey LeagueMilano Hockey ClubFTC-Telekom BudapestMilano Hockey Club ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.