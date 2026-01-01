COOKIE NOTICE

Essential Cookies

Certain cookies are required to ensure that we can provide our online services securely. Information about essential cookies can be found here:

Session Cookie Collected data: Device identifier, session ID, account ID, name, email, country, salutation, gender, address

Purpose of processing: Login function

Cookie storage duration: Data is deleted as soon as the session is ended via the logout button

Cookie access by other recipients: No Usercentrics Collected data: Opt-in and opt-out data, referrer URL, user agent, user settings, consent ID, time of consent, type of consent, template version, banner language, IP address, geographic location

Purpose of processing: Operation of the Consent Management Platform

Cookie storage duration: Consent data (granted consent and withdrawal of consent) is stored for three years. Data export takes place after termination of the contract.

Cookie access by other recipients: No Bugsnag Collected data: IP address, browser information, MAC address, platform cookie ID, geographic location, browser language, device operating system, device identifier, internet service provider, mobile advertising IDs, unique ID

Purpose of processing: Metadata and log analysis in the video player

Cookie storage duration:

Cookie access by other recipients: No MuxData Collected data:

Purpose of processing: Metadata and log analysis in the video player

Cookie storage duration: 0

Cookie access by other recipients: No

You cannot object to the use of essential cookies.

Analytics and Statistics Cookies

Certain cookies are required for analyzing the use of our online services and for statistical evaluation. Information about analytics and statistics cookies as well as an opt-out option can be found here:

Firebase Crashlytics Collected data: Error data, unique ID, crash data, IP address

Purpose of processing: Crash analysis for product development and improvement

Cookie storage duration: 90 days

Cookie access by other recipients: Yes Firebase Collected data: Configuration of app settings, user agent, user behavior, IP address, app crashes

Purpose of processing: Product development

Cookie storage duration:

Cookie access by other recipients: Yes Google Analytics Collected data: Anonymized IP address, browser information, device information, geographic location, date and time, clicked or downloaded files, clicked links to external domains, number of visits, page title, referrer URL, screen resolution, time zone, usage data, user agent, user ID, page URL, time of first and previous visit

Purpose of processing: Usage analysis for product development and improvement

Cookie storage duration: Data is deleted as soon as it is no longer required for processing purposes.

Cookie access by other recipients: Yes

Advertising Cookies and Other Cookies

We and our partners also use cookies for advertising purposes, provided that you have given your consent via our Consent Management Platform (CMP). Detailed information about the cookies used, in particular their purposes and our partners (so-called vendors), can be found in our CMP. You can also withdraw your consent at any time with effect for the future via the CMP. Cookies can be used to create so-called usage profiles. Further information can be found in our CMP.