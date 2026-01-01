COOKIE NOTICE
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- What are cookies?
- What data is stored in the cookies?
- What kind of cookies do we use?
- How can you adjust your cookie settings or delete cookies?
- Contact
The following cookie notes apply to the online offer under sporteurope.tv ("Online-Angebot"). This online offer uses cookies and similar technologies (hereinafter collectively referred to as "cookies").
We participate in the "IAB Europe Transparency & Consent Framework" and comply with its specifications and guidelines. We use the consent management platform (CMP) with the identification number 5 in connection with our cookie-based processes.
1. WHAT ARE COOKIES?
Cookies are small text files that are sent when visiting a website and stored in the browser of the user's device. When the corresponding website is called up again, the browser sends the content of the cookies back and thus enables recognition of the user device. Certain cookies are automatically deleted after the end of the browser session (so-called session cookies), while others are stored in the browser of the user device for a specified period or permanently and delete themselves automatically afterwards (so-called temporary or permanent cookies).
2. WHAT DATA IS STORED IN COOKIES?
Cookies fundamentally do not store data that can identify you as a person (such as names, email addresses, or IP addresses). Instead, cookies typically contain a code (so-called identifier) as well as information about the storage period and, if applicable, certain technical characteristics (e.g. security features).
3. WHAT KIND OF COOKIES DO WE USE?
Essential Cookies
Certain cookies are required to ensure that we can provide our online services securely. Information about essential cookies can be found here:
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Session Cookie
- Collected data: Device identifier, session ID, account ID, name, email, country, salutation, gender, address
- Purpose of processing: Login function
- Cookie storage duration: Data is deleted as soon as the session is ended via the logout button
- Cookie access by other recipients: No
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Usercentrics
- Collected data: Opt-in and opt-out data, referrer URL, user agent, user settings, consent ID, time of consent, type of consent, template version, banner language, IP address, geographic location
- Purpose of processing: Operation of the Consent Management Platform
- Cookie storage duration: Consent data (granted consent and withdrawal of consent) is stored for three years. Data export takes place after termination of the contract.
- Cookie access by other recipients: No
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Bugsnag
- Collected data: IP address, browser information, MAC address, platform cookie ID, geographic location, browser language, device operating system, device identifier, internet service provider, mobile advertising IDs, unique ID
- Purpose of processing: Metadata and log analysis in the video player
- Cookie storage duration:
- Cookie access by other recipients: No
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MuxData
- Collected data:
- Purpose of processing: Metadata and log analysis in the video player
- Cookie storage duration: 0
- Cookie access by other recipients: No
You cannot object to the use of essential cookies.
Analytics and Statistics Cookies
Certain cookies are required for analyzing the use of our online services and for statistical evaluation. Information about analytics and statistics cookies as well as an opt-out option can be found here:
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Firebase Crashlytics
- Collected data: Error data, unique ID, crash data, IP address
- Purpose of processing: Crash analysis for product development and improvement
- Cookie storage duration: 90 days
- Cookie access by other recipients: Yes
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Firebase
- Collected data: Configuration of app settings, user agent, user behavior, IP address, app crashes
- Purpose of processing: Product development
- Cookie storage duration:
- Cookie access by other recipients: Yes
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Google Analytics
- Collected data: Anonymized IP address, browser information, device information, geographic location, date and time, clicked or downloaded files, clicked links to external domains, number of visits, page title, referrer URL, screen resolution, time zone, usage data, user agent, user ID, page URL, time of first and previous visit
- Purpose of processing: Usage analysis for product development and improvement
- Cookie storage duration: Data is deleted as soon as it is no longer required for processing purposes.
- Cookie access by other recipients: Yes
Advertising Cookies and Other Cookies
We and our partners also use cookies for advertising purposes, provided that you have given your consent via our Consent Management Platform (CMP). Detailed information about the cookies used, in particular their purposes and our partners (so-called vendors), can be found in our CMP. You can also withdraw your consent at any time with effect for the future via the CMP. Cookies can be used to create so-called usage profiles. Further information can be found in our CMP.
4. HOW CAN YOU ADJUST YOUR COOKIE SETTINGS OR DELETE COOKIES?
Except for essential cookies, we use cookies only with your consent. You can grant this consent through our Consent Management Platform (CMP) and revoke it at any time with effect for the future by adjusting the stored settings. You can delete cookies already stored at any time in your browser. Please note that this online offer may not work or may only work to a limited extent without cookies.
5. CONTACT
DOSB New Media GmbH
Radlkoferstraße 2
81373 Munich