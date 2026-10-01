Premium Video Pay per View €7.90 CHL Teampass 26/27 - Bordeaux €29.90 CHL: All-Access-Pass 2026/27 €49.90 Continue Bordeaux Boxers vs. Dynamo Pardubice - Commentary by Nico Lange Champions Hockey League Today, 6:05 PM From €7.90 Follow Champions Hockey League: Video livestream of the game Bordeaux Boxers vs. Dynamo Pardubice. @champions-hockey-league #eishockeyIce hockeyChampions Hockey LeagueBordeaux BoxersDynamo Pardubice This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Italy , France