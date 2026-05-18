Video livestream of the game Sweden vs. Czech Republic as part of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship on 05/18/2026. This broadcast contains virtual advertising. @sporteuropetv #eishockey #icehockey #iihfworlds #2026iihfworlds #icehockeyworldchampionship2026 Ice hockey Sporteurope.TV icehockey iihfworlds

This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Italy , France