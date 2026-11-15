Premium Livestream Pay per View €9.90 ICE: All-Access-Pass monthly €24.90 monthly Away Pass 26/27 Bolzano €199.00 Team Pass 26/27 Bozen €249.00 Team Pass 26/27 Fehervar €249.00 ICE: All-Access-Pass one-time €279.00 annually Continue Gameday 22Hydro Fehervar AV19 vs. HCB Südtirol Alperia Hydro Fehervar AV19 11/22/26, 2:45 PM UPCOMING From €9.90 Follow win2day ICE Hockey League: Video-Livestream des Spiels Hydro Fehervar AV19 vs. HCB Südtirol Alperia. @ice-hockey-leagueIce hockeywin2day ICE Hockey LeagueHydro Fehervar AV19HCB Südtirol AlperiaHydro Fehervar AV19 is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.