ProA quarterfinals: Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim vs. BG Göttingen - Game 2

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Basketball
ProA: Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim vs. Bayer Giants Leverkusen
Kreisbau Kirchheim Knights·
Basketball
ProA: Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim vs. HAKRO Merlins Crailsheim
Kreisbau Kirchheim Knights·
Basketball
ProA Viertelfinale: Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim vs. BG Göttingen - Spiel 4
Kreisbau Kirchheim Knights·
Basketball
ProA Finale: Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim vs. Phoenix Hagen - Spiel 1
Kreisbau Kirchheim Knights·
Basketball
ProA: Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim vs. Eisbären Bremerhaven
Kreisbau Kirchheim Knights·
Basketball
ProA: Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim vs. JobStairs GIESSEN 46ers
Kreisbau Kirchheim Knights·