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ProA quarterfinals: Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim vs. BG Göttingen - Game 2

Kreisbau Kirchheim Knights
Kreisbau Kirchheim Knights

Video livestream of the basketball game Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim vs. BG Göttingen from the BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga on May 9,. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @bg-goettingen @kreisbau-kirchheim-knights

BasketballKreisbau Kirchheim KnightsBG GöttingenBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga
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