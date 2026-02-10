Premium Livestream Pay per View €5.99 Team Pass 26/27 Bochum €109.99 Team Pass 26/27 Bayreuth €109.99 ProA 26/27: All-Access-Pass €159.99 Continue Medicines at a click Bayreuth vs. VfL SparkassenStars Bochum Medikamente per Klick Bayreuth 10/30/26, 5:45 PM UPCOMING From €5.99 Follow BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProA: Video-Livestream des Spiels Medikamente per Klick Bayreuth vs. VfL SparkassenStars Bochum. @2bblBasketballMedikamente per Klick BayreuthVfL SparkassenStars BochumBARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaMedikamente per Klick Bayreuth is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.