Commercial Addendum

This Commerce Product Addendum ("Addendum") is entered into by and between you ("you", "your" or "Provider") and DOSB New Media GmbH ("DOSB NM") and amends the Agreement (as defined below) effective as of the date on which you click the "Accept" button below. If you accept on behalf of your employer or another legal entity, you represent and warrant that you are legally authorized to bind your employer or such legal entity to the terms of this Addendum. If you do not have the legal authority to bind your employer or such legal entity, please do not click the "Accept" button below. The parties hereby agree as follows:

Definitions "Affiliate" means any entity that directly or indirectly controls, is controlled by, or is under common control with a party. "Agreement" means the agreement entered into by and between the parties governing the licensing and monetization of Provider Content on Sporteurope.TV (DOSB NM's streaming platform). "Brand Features" means the names, logos, trademarks, designs and trade names of a party. "Commerce Content" means any elements or services (including, but not limited to, audiovisual or graphic content) and related data, metadata, materials and information that the Provider makes available directly to end users through DOSB as a specific part of a Commerce Product during a specific period in exchange for a fee. "Commerce Products" means the various products or features through which Commerce Content is made available to end users via Sporteurope.TV (and may include, by way of example only, rental, purchase and paid channels accessible via streaming or download, sponsorship, and gaming interactivity), as described in the then-current version of the Specifications. "Commerce Revenues" means revenues generated by DOSB NM from fees charged by DOSB NM to end users in connection with the Commerce Products. "DOSB NM Services" means, unless otherwise defined in the Agreement, DOSB's websites, applications, products and services including, but not limited to, the Sporteurope.TV website, applications, API services, embeds, and any of the foregoing made available for syndication. "Marketing Assets" means any marketing materials that the Provider, at its sole discretion, makes available to DOSB NM for marketing, advertising and promotional purposes, as further described in Section 2.3. Such materials may include video clips, images, screenshots, sizzle reels, promos, trailers and other similar types of marketing materials. "Provider Content" means, unless otherwise defined in the Agreement, the audio and audiovisual content received by or made available to DOSB NM by the Provider, together with all related metadata and materials made available to DOSB NM through the designated delivery. "Specifications" means the specifications, policies and guidelines applicable to the Commerce Products, insofar as they relate to the Provider's use of the Commerce Products, which DOSB NM may provide and update from time to time.

License Content License If you provide custom brand features or other Commerce Content for use in connection with the Commerce Product(s), you agree to the following: Without limiting the scope of the licenses granted under the Agreement, the Provider's grant of rights to DOSB NM with respect to the Provider Content is amended to expressly include the right (but not the obligation) for DOSB NM to host, cache, route, transmit, communicate and make available to the public, store, copy, modify (as described herein), distribute, perform, display, reformat, excerpt, analyze, create algorithms based on such content, and otherwise use Commerce Content to the extent necessary: to make such content available through the Commerce Products; and to the extent DOSB NM, in its sole discretion, deems necessary in order for DOSB NM or a third party on behalf of DOSB NM to apply encryption. Brand Features Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Agreement, the Provider grants DOSB NM a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free license to use all Brand Features provided by the Provider (including all Brand Features relating to the Commerce Content) in connection with the use of the Commerce Products, as authorized in this Addendum, in order to market and promote the Commerce Products and/or the availability of the Commerce Content, as well as for use in presentations, marketing materials, financial reports, press releases and customer lists (including customer lists published on DOSB NM's websites and screenshots of Commerce Content contained in the DOSB NM Services). Marketing Assets The Provider grants DOSB NM and/or any third party acting on behalf of DOSB NM a royalty-free, non-exclusive, worldwide license for the maximum period permitted under applicable law to copy, distribute, create derivative works from (e.g. combine parts of the Marketing Assets with other content), perform, display and otherwise use the Marketing Assets in all media, whether now known or hereafter developed, solely in connection with the marketing, promotion and advertising of the DOSB NM Services together with the Commerce Products. If the Provider chooses not to provide Marketing Assets to DOSB NM, DOSB NM (and/or a third party acting on its behalf) may create marketing materials using screenshots, stills, clips or images from the Commerce Content so that DOSB NM (and/or a third party acting on its behalf) may market or promote the DOSB NM Services together with the Commerce Content. The foregoing licenses may be sublicensed by DOSB NM to its Affiliates solely in connection with the use, provision and operation of the DOSB NM Services, provided that any breach of this Agreement by an Affiliate so sublicensed shall be deemed a breach of this Agreement by DOSB NM, and DOSB NM shall be directly and solely liable to the Provider for such breach. Clearances Without limiting the Provider's obligations under the Agreement, the licenses described in this Section 2 include all necessary licenses for all performances by audiovisual talent or artists and all music rights (including public performance licenses) in and to the compositions and sound recordings of any music contained in, synchronized with, or forming part of the Commerce Content or Marketing Assets.

Use of the Commerce Products Subject to the eligibility requirements described below, the Provider may choose through which Commerce Product(s) it wishes to make the Commerce Content available, where applicable. The Provider may choose at any time to activate one or more of the Commerce Products. The Provider acknowledges that each Commerce Product may be subject to different eligibility requirements and that the Provider may therefore not be eligible to use one or all Commerce Products until it has met such requirements. The eligibility requirements for each Commerce Product are set forth in the Specifications. For the avoidance of doubt, Commerce Content shall be subject to all provisions of the Agreement unless expressly modified by this Addendum. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Commerce Content shall not count toward any content-related services or obligations set forth in the Agreement (or related payment terms), unless expressly agreed otherwise herein. As between the parties, the Provider shall bear sole responsibility for all programming and editorial decisions relating to the Commerce Content, including its selection and organization within the DOSB NM Services in accordance with this Addendum. Accordingly, the parties acknowledge and agree that the Provider, as the provider of the on-demand service comprising the Commerce Content, is solely responsible for ensuring compliance with all laws and regulations (including the Audiovisual Media Services Directive (2010/13/EU as implemented)) applicable to the Commerce Content.

Commerce Content Delivery and Distribution Specifications The Provider shall comply with the requirements of the Specifications at all times. Playback/Use Unless otherwise approved by DOSB NM, the Provider may not enable any feature that restricts playback or use of the Commerce Content. Restricted Content Unless approved in advance by DOSB NM, the Provider shall not make available through a Commerce Product any content that is subject to a content commitment under any other agreement between the parties, including the Agreement. Territories If the Provider is permitted to specify territorial restrictions under the Agreement, the Provider acknowledges that, with respect to Commerce Content, DOSB NM may use geofiltering technologies other than or in addition to IP address recognition to verify whether an end user's location corresponds to the region (or territory) specified by the Provider. Availability of Content Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Agreement, the Provider shall not remove any Commerce Content before the end of the applicable viewing or usage period specified in the Specifications (although, for clarification, the Provider may at any time in its sole discretion cease offering Commerce Content for new purchases or rentals). If the Provider discontinues Commerce Content before the end of an applicable viewing or usage period, DOSB NM may take measures to ensure that such Commerce Content remains accessible to the end user during the applicable viewing or usage period. You understand and agree that the licenses granted with respect to the Commerce Content shall survive: any termination or expiration of the Agreement or this Addendum; or any removal of the Commerce Content by you until the expiration of the applicable viewing period for all end users.

Financial Terms Commerce Revenue Payments Unless otherwise agreed in this Addendum and subject to Sections 5.1(c), 5.4 and 5.5 below, DOSB NM shall pay the Provider an amount equal to 75% multiplied by the greater of the following: the Commerce Revenues; or the suggested retail price for the applicable Commerce Content (if applicable). DOSB NM shall retain the remaining amount. A prerequisite for creators being able to offer content as paid offers is that the creator is the rights holder and may therefore decide freely. For content from the basket of the 34-party agreement with SportA, the revenue share is 50% of net revenues for licensing reasons. The creator determines the sale price (gross) independently; the share of revenues is based on gross revenue less applicable tax. In connection with certain promotions, the parties may mutually agree in writing (including by email) to temporarily and non-permanently modify the payments owed to the Provider under this Agreement, provided that such writing confirms: the duration of the promotion, the nature of the promotion, the Commerce Content associated with the promotion, and the modified payments to be made to the Provider. For the avoidance of doubt, nothing in this Agreement prevents DOSB NM from offering promotions without consulting the Provider, and in such cases DOSB NM shall pay the Provider in accordance with the terms set forth in Section 5.1(a). The revenue share set forth in Section 5.1(a) above shall not apply to Commerce Content offered as part of a package of channels. In the event that DOSB NM (in its sole discretion) decides to offer the Commerce Content as part of a package of channels, the parties shall mutually agree (including by email) on the applicable revenue share percentage. Payment Unless otherwise provided in this Agreement, the payment terms of this Agreement shall also apply to Commerce Content. Reporting Within thirty (30) days after the end of each month, DOSB NM shall provide the Provider with usage reports in the form generally made available to providers at that time. Taxes All payments made in connection with this Addendum are exclusive of taxes imposed by governmental authorities of any kind in relation to the transactions for the services provided under this Addendum. If DOSB NM is required to deduct or withhold taxes from payments made to the Provider and remit such taxes to the applicable tax authority, DOSB NM shall withhold and remit such taxes and pay the Provider the remaining net amount after withholding such taxes. If DOSB NM is required to charge a user taxes for the purchase of Commerce Content, DOSB NM reserves the right to calculate the amount of such taxes, remit such taxes to the applicable tax authority, and deduct the amount of such tax payments from the Commerce Revenues or suggested retail price (as applicable) before calculating the Provider's revenue share. Non-Qualifying Payments For the avoidance of doubt, DOSB NM shall not be liable for payments arising from: any purchase that is subject to a refund (at DOSB NM's discretion), credit card chargeback or rejected payment; mobile or device-related transaction fees applicable to purchases on such platforms; free trials offered by DOSB NM to end users subscribing for the first time to a subscription channel or subscription channel package; or a breach of this Addendum by the Provider. DOSB NM may withhold payment (from any revenues owed to the Provider) or charge back the Provider for any non-qualifying payment, as described in 5.5 above, until DOSB NM has conducted a reasonable investigation. The Provider shall cooperate with DOSB NM in all investigations. The Provider shall not authorize or encourage any third parties to directly or indirectly purchase Commerce Content or otherwise access Commerce Content through automated, deceptive, fraudulent or otherwise invalid means, including, but not limited to, the fraudulent use of software or credit cards.

Representations, Warranties and Indemnities In addition to the Provider's representations and warranties under the Agreement, the Provider represents and warrants that: all titles, descriptions, advertising and marketing communications, and other data, information, Marketing Assets or materials provided by the Provider in connection with Commerce Content are accurate and free from deceptive, false, misleading or fraudulent statements; DOSB NM's use of the Commerce Content, Marketing Assets and/or the Provider's Brand Features does not violate any applicable laws, rules, regulations or rights of any kind and does not give rise to any enforceable claim or liability; it complies with all applicable laws and regulations with respect to the provision and distribution of the Commerce Content, including country-specific content ratings and censorship regulations; and with respect to any Commerce Content made available by the Provider as part of a Commerce Product (where applicable), the Provider shall provide such Commerce Content in accordance with all related descriptions and commitments. For the avoidance of doubt, the Provider's indemnification obligations under the Agreement shall apply equally to this Addendum, but shall be extended to cover breaches of the Provider's representations and warranties in Section 6.1.

Limitation of Liability Nothing in this Addendum excludes or limits either party's liability for death or personal injury caused by the negligence of a party or its servants, agents or employees; fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation; or any other liability that cannot be excluded or limited by law, or limits it. Subject to Section 7.1, each party's total liability in respect of the subject matter of this Addendum (whether arising in contract, tort (including negligence), or otherwise) shall be limited to the net amount actually received and retained by the relevant party from the Commerce Revenues during the six (6) months immediately preceding the date on which the claim arose (after deduction of all deductions and other offsets provided for in this Addendum).

Term and Termination Term This Addendum shall commence on the effective date of the Addendum and shall remain in effect for a period of twelve (12) months. Thereafter, this Addendum shall automatically renew for successive periods of one (1) month unless terminated in accordance with Section 8.2 below (the "Term"). Termination Either party may terminate this Addendum: with immediate effect upon written notice to the other party if the other party files a bankruptcy petition, becomes insolvent, makes an assignment for the benefit of its creditors, or a receiver is appointed for the other party or its business; or the other party breaches its confidentiality obligations as set forth in the Agreement; or after the first 12 months upon thirty (30) days' notice. DOSB NM may terminate this Addendum or suspend the Provider's access to a Commerce Product with immediate effect upon written notice to the Provider if the Provider breaches its representations and warranties under the Agreement or this Addendum; or the Provider fails to comply with the Specifications. This Addendum shall automatically terminate upon termination or expiration of the Agreement. In the event of termination of this Addendum, the Agreement shall remain in force until otherwise terminated. Survival Sections 2 (to the extent described in Section 4.6), 5, 6, 7 and 9 shall survive any expiration or termination of this Addendum.