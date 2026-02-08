@padel-tv
Ob German Padel Series oder Bundesliga – PadelTV ist dein offizieller Kanal für Padel Livestreams.
Padel
GPS 1000 Andernach (01./02.08.2026 – Tag 2)
Deutscher Padel Verband· 8/2/26, 8:00 AM
Livestream GPS Andernach (Wildcard-Event Germany P2) on 1/2. (Day 1)
Deutscher Padel Verband· 8/1/26, 9:03 AM
GPS 1000 Weiden (18/19.07.2026 – Tag 2)
Deutscher Padel Verband· 7/19/26, 8:15 AM
08:00
Padel · Deutscher Padel Verband
GPS 1000 Weiden (18./19.07.2026 – Tag 1)
Deutscher Padel Verband· 7/18/26, 1:00 PM
GPS 1000 Bochum (04./05.07.2026 – Tag 2)
Deutscher Padel Verband· 7/5/26, 8:00 AM
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Bochum am 04./05.07.2026 (Tag 1)
Deutscher Padel Verband· 7/4/26, 8:00 AM
GPS 1000 Hamburg (23./24.05.2026 – Tag 2 – Finals)
Deutscher Padel Verband· 5/24/26, 12:00 PM
GPS 1000 Hamburg (23./24.05.2026 –Tag 2 – Halbfinals)
Deutscher Padel Verband· 5/24/26, 8:00 AM
GPS 1000 Hamburg (23./24.05.2026 – Tag 1)
Deutscher Padel Verband· 5/23/26, 8:00 AM
Seniors World Padel Championships
Deutscher Padel Verband· 4/16/24, 8:00 AM