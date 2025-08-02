SGV Böbingen vs. TB 03 Roding | 1. Bundesliga Gewichtheben - Competition Day 2

SGV Böbingen vs. TB 03 Roding



A historic moment for SGV Böbingen: For the first time, the club is competing in a home match and, more importantly, only their second competition in the 1. Bundesliga!



To kick things off in front of a home crowd, SGV Böbingen welcomes TB 03 Roding. Look forward to world-class weightlifting, exciting head-to-head battles, and impressive performances at the barbell.



Saturday, October 24, 2026

Competition start: 20:00

Location: Böbingen an der Rems



For everyone who cannot be there in person, we will be broadcasting this special competition live on Sporteurope.TV.



Livestream production: Benzelrath Livestreaming



We wish both teams an exciting and successful competition!



#Gewichtheben #Bundesliga #SGVB öbingen #TBRoding #SporteuropeTV #BenzelrathLivestreaming