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SGV Böbingen vs. TB 03 Roding | 1. Bundesliga Gewichtheben - Competition Day 2

SGV Böbingen 1920 e.V.
SGV Böbingen 1920 e.V.

SGV Böbingen vs. TB 03 Roding

A historic moment for SGV Böbingen: For the first time, the club is competing in a home match and, more importantly, only their second competition in the 1. Bundesliga!

To kick things off in front of a home crowd, SGV Böbingen welcomes TB 03 Roding. Look forward to world-class weightlifting, exciting head-to-head battles, and impressive performances at the barbell.

Saturday, October 24, 2026
Competition start: 20:00
Location: Böbingen an der Rems

For everyone who cannot be there in person, we will be broadcasting this special competition live on Sporteurope.TV.

Livestream production: Benzelrath Livestreaming

We wish both teams an exciting and successful competition!

#Gewichtheben #Bundesliga #SGVB öbingen #TBRoding #SporteuropeTV #BenzelrathLivestreaming

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SGV Böbingen 1920 e.V. is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.

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