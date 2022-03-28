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Postproduktion Highlightclip in Full-HD
Showcase Sporteurope.TV Streamer·
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Hier findest du einige Anwendungsbeispiele, wie du mit unserer App Sporteurope.TV Streamer Livestreams produzieren und professionell aufbereiten kannst. Produktion mit One Plus Nord 2
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Wiederholung mit Slowmotion - Manuelles Highlight nach Foul
Showcase Sporteurope.TV Streamer·
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Wiederholung mit Slowmotion - Automatisches Highlight nach Tor
Showcase Sporteurope.TV Streamer·