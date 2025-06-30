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Vienna Cup 2026 | Day 1

Skate Austria
Skate Austria

UPCOMING From €5.00

⛸️ The Skate Austria Cup is back for a new season!

The Vienna Cup 2026 marks the first stop of the Skate Austria Cup competition series 2026/27 – and we’re live! 🎥✨

Look forward to exciting competitions, strong performances and plenty of figure skating action from Vienna. Skaters from different age groups and competitive levels will open the new Cup season.

We wish all skaters, coaches and officials a successful start to the new season and all viewers an exciting livestream! 💙

#ViennaCup2026 #SkateAustria #SkateAustriaCup #FigureSkating #LiveSkating #Vienna #Austria

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