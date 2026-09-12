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Sports bowling shear
SK Eifelland Gilzem
SK Eifelland Gilzem
@skeifellandgilzem5833
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Schedule and Upcoming Livestreams
Today
12:00
SK Eifelland Gilzem 1 - SK Kamp-Lintfort 1
Sports bowling shear · SK Eifelland Gilzem
12:00
Tomorrow
08:00
SK Eifelland Gilzem 1 - TG Herford 1
Sports bowling shear · SK Eifelland Gilzem
08:00
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