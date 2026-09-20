Premium Livestream Get this livestream for only €3.90 Pay per View €3.90 Continue SV Fortuna 50 Neubrandenburg vs. SV Grün-Weiß Schwerin SV Fortuna 50 Neubrandenburg Women 11/14/26, 5:45 PM UPCOMING From €3.90 Follow . Handball League Women: Video livestream of the match SV Fortuna 50 Neubrandenburg vs. SV Grün-Weiß Schwerin. @3-handball-liga-frauenHandball3. Handball-Liga FrauenSV Fortuna 50 Neubrandenburg WomenSV Grün-Weiß Schwerin FrauenSV Fortuna 50 Neubrandenburg Women is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.