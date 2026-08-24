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Dedura vs. Ferreira Silva

US Open 2026 - Fan Week
US Open 2026 - Fan Week

Video livestream of the match Dedura vs. Ferreira Silva in the 1st round of qualifying at the US Open on 08/24/26. #USOpen #Tennis

TennisUS Open
US Open 2026 - Fan Week is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.
This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Switzerland  

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