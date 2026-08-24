Privacy settings unavailableThe privacy settings could not be loaded. Please disable your ad blocker if applicable and reload the page. Reload Page Dedura vs. Ferreira Silva US Open 2026 - Fan Week Today, 3:31 PM Follow Video livestream of the match Dedura vs. Ferreira Silva in the 1st round of qualifying at the US Open on 08/24/26. #USOpen #TennisTennisUS OpenUS Open 2026 - Fan Week is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation. This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Switzerland