Welcome to the mtu-Cup 2026 – where passion, talent, and goosebumps come together!

On December 5 and 6, Exhibition Hall A1 in Friedrichshafen will once again become the stage for top-level international youth football! At the 22nd mtu-Cup 2026, the best U15 youth teams from Germany, Europe and around the world will compete against each other. The line-up includes top clubs such as FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, VfB Stuttgart, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Schalke 04, as well as international giants including FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea FC, PSV Eindhoven and Fenerbahçe Istanbul.



A special highlight: For the first time, teams from China and South Korea will be taking part! With the youth team of Beijing Guoan from Beijing and the South Korean Selection Team, the mtu-Cup gains an exciting new international dimension. Fan favourite Sudeva Delhi FC from India will also be returning to Friedrichshafen. An authentic World Cup atmosphere is guaranteed!