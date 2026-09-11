Germany vs. Switzerland - Commentary by Daniel Höhr & Lukas Kampa

Germany vs. Switzerland - Commentary by Daniel Höhr & Lukas Kampa

Men's Volleyball European Championship 2026: Video livestream of the match Germany vs. Switzerland. Commentary by Daniel Höhr & Lukas Kampa. @volleyball-em-maenner-2026 #volleyball Volleyball

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This video is only available Germany.