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Germany vs. Switzerland - Commentary by Daniel Höhr & Lukas Kampa

Men's European Volleyball Championship
Men's European Volleyball Championship

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Men's Volleyball European Championship 2026: Video livestream of the match Germany vs. Switzerland. Commentary by Daniel Höhr & Lukas Kampa. @volleyball-em-maenner-2026 #volleyball

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