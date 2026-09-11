Premium Video Pay per View €6.90 Men's Euro: Tournament Pass 2026 €19.90 Men's & Women's EM: Combo Pass 202 €24.90 Continue Germany vs. Switzerland - Commentary by Daniel Höhr & Lukas Kampa Men's European Volleyball Championship Today, 1:45 PM From €6.90 Follow Men's Volleyball European Championship 2026: Video livestream of the match Germany vs. Switzerland. Commentary by Daniel Höhr & Lukas Kampa. @volleyball-em-maenner-2026 #volleyballVolleyballMen's European Volleyball Championship is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation. This video is only available Germany.