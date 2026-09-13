France vs. Germany - Commentary by Fabian Feiri & Simon Tischer

France vs. Germany - Commentary by Fabian Feiri & Simon Tischer

Volleyball-EM der Männer 2026: Video-Livestream des Spiels Frankreich vs. Deutschland. Kommentiert von Fabian Feiri & Simon Tischer. @volleyball-em-maenner-2026 #volleyball Volleyball

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This video is only available Germany.