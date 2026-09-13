Premium Video Pay per View €6.90 Men's Euro: Tournament Pass 2026 €19.90 Men's & Women's EM: Combo Pass 202 €24.90 Continue France vs. Germany - Commentary by Fabian Feiri & Simon Tischer Men's European Volleyball Championship Today, 4:45 PM From €6.90 Follow Volleyball-EM der Männer 2026: Video-Livestream des Spiels Frankreich vs. Deutschland. Kommentiert von Fabian Feiri & Simon Tischer. @volleyball-em-maenner-2026 #volleyballVolleyballMen's European Volleyball Championship is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation. This video is only available Germany.