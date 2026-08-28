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Switzerland vs. Romania

Men's European Volleyball Championship
Men's European Volleyball Championship

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Men's Volleyball European Championship 2026: Video livestream of the match Switzerland vs. Romania. @volleyball-em-maenner-2026 #volleyball

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