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Ascent Rugby Series | Festival #02 | Den Bosch 29.08.26

Ascent Rugby Series
Ascent Rugby Series

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Watch Ascent Rugby Series Festival #02 — Saturday live from Den Bosch.

Two international matches. Four ambitious teams. Four nations. One evening of cross-border rugby as the Ascent Rugby Series continues at Rugby The Dukes.

Saturday, 29 August 2026

17:00 – Boitsfort Rugby Club 🇧🇪 vs Pogoń Siedlce 🇵🇱
19:00 – RC Eemland 🇳🇱 vs RC Tatra Smíchov 🇨🇿

The World Feed will be called by Danny Stephens.

Follow the action live and witness the second chapter of a new cross-border rugby competition for Central Europe.

29 August 2026 | Den Bosch

Play more. Rise together.ThS

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