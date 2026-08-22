Ascent Rugby Series | Festival #02 | Den Bosch 29.08.26
Two international matches. Four ambitious teams. Four nations. One evening of cross-border rugby as the Ascent Rugby Series continues at Rugby The Dukes.
Saturday, 29 August 2026
17:00 – Boitsfort Rugby Club 🇧🇪 vs Pogoń Siedlce 🇵🇱
19:00 – RC Eemland 🇳🇱 vs RC Tatra Smíchov 🇨🇿
The World Feed will be called by Danny Stephens.
Follow the action live and witness the second chapter of a new cross-border rugby competition for Central Europe.
29 August 2026 | Den Bosch
Play more. Rise together.ThS
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