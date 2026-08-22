Watch Ascent Rugby Series Festival #02 — Saturday live from Den Bosch.



Two international matches. Four ambitious teams. Four nations. One evening of cross-border rugby as the Ascent Rugby Series continues at Rugby The Dukes.



Saturday, 29 August 2026



17:00 – Boitsfort Rugby Club 🇧🇪 vs Pogoń Siedlce 🇵🇱

19:00 – RC Eemland 🇳🇱 vs RC Tatra Smíchov 🇨🇿



The World Feed will be called by Danny Stephens.



Follow the action live and witness the second chapter of a new cross-border rugby competition for Central Europe.



29 August 2026 | Den Bosch



Play more. Rise together.ThS