Ascent Rugby Series | Festival #02 | Den Bosch 30.08.26
The final match of the weekend sees Rugby The Dukes take on SC Frankfurt 1880 as Festival #02 concludes in the Netherlands.
Sunday, 30 August 2026
13:30 – Rugby The Dukes 🇳🇱 vs SC Frankfurt 1880 🇩🇪
The World Feed will be called by Danny Stephens.
Follow the action live and witness the next chapter of the Ascent Rugby Series.
30 August 2026 | Den Bosch
Play more. Rise together.
Ascent Rugby Series ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.