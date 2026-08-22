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Ascent Rugby Series | Festival #02 | Den Bosch 30.08.26

Ascent Rugby Series
Ascent Rugby Series

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Watch Ascent Rugby Series Festival #02 — Sunday live from Den Bosch.

The final match of the weekend sees Rugby The Dukes take on SC Frankfurt 1880 as Festival #02 concludes in the Netherlands.

Sunday, 30 August 2026

13:30 – Rugby The Dukes 🇳🇱 vs SC Frankfurt 1880 🇩🇪

The World Feed will be called by Danny Stephens.

Follow the action live and witness the next chapter of the Ascent Rugby Series.

30 August 2026 | Den Bosch

Play more. Rise together.

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