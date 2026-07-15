Court 2 - DAIHATSU Japan Open 2026 - Round of 16

7/15/26, 11:50 PM
Video livestream of the quarterfinals is incorrect, it should be round of 16, the correct translation is: Video livestream of the round of 16 of the DAIHATSU Japan Open 2026 as part of the HSBC BWF World Tour. #badminton #bwfworldtour #JapanOpen202
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