Premium Livestream Pay per View €7.90 CHL Team Pass 26/27 - Berlin €29.90 CHL: All-Access-Pass 2026/27 €49.90 Continue ViertelfinaleDynamo Pardubice vs. Eisbären Berlin Champions Hockey League 12/15/26, 4:50 PM UPCOMING From €7.90 Follow Champions Hockey League: Video livestream of the game Dynamo Pardubice vs. Eisbären Berlin. @champions-hockey-league #eishockeyIce hockeyChampions Hockey LeagueDynamo PardubiceEisbären Berlin This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Italy , France