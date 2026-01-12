Premium Livestream Pay per View €7.90 CHL Team Pass 26/27 - Köln €29.90 CHL: All-Access-Pass 2026/27 €49.90 Continue ViertelfinaleFrölunda Gothenburg vs. Kölner Haie Champions Hockey League 12/1/26, 5:50 PM UPCOMING From €7.90 Follow Champions Hockey League: Video livestream of the game Frölunda Gothenburg vs. Kölner Haie. @champions-hockey-league #eishockeyIce hockeyChampions Hockey LeagueFrölunda GothenburgKölner Haie This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Italy , France