Premium Livestream Pay per View €7.90 CHL Team Pass 26/27 - Köln €29.90 CHL: All-Access-Pass 2026/27 €49.90 Continue ViertelfinaleKölner Haie vs. Frölunda Gothenburg Champions Hockey League 12/15/26, 6:15 PM UPCOMING From €7.90 Follow Champions Hockey League: Video Livestream of the game Kölner Haie vs. Frölunda Gothenburg. @champions-hockey-league #eishockeyIce hockeyChampions Hockey LeagueKölner HaieFrölunda Gothenburg This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Italy , France