Video livestream of the Poland vs. Lithuania game as part of the Men's Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A on May 8, #eishockey #icehockey #iihfworlds #2026iihfworlds #division1a @sporteuropetv Ice hockey Sporteurope.TV icehockey iihfworlds

Eishockey-WM der Männer DIV I A 2026 is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.

This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Italy , France