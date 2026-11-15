Premium Video Pay per View €6.00 IIHF WC: Tournament Pass €15.00 Continue Ice hockeyPoland vs. Lithuania - Div I A Eishockey-WM der Männer DIV I A 2026 5/8/26, 5:15 PM From €6.00 Follow Video livestream of the Poland vs. Lithuania game as part of the Men's Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A on May 8, #eishockey #icehockey #iihfworlds #2026iihfworlds #division1a @sporteuropetvIce hockeySporteurope.TVicehockeyiihfworldsEishockey-WM der Männer DIV I A 2026 is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation. This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Italy , France