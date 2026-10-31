Video livestream of the Ukraine vs. Kasachstan game as part of the Eishockey-Weltmeisterschaft der Männer Division I Gruppe A on May 7, #eishockey #icehockey #iihfworlds #2026iihfworlds #division1a @sporteuropetv Ice hockey Sporteurope.TV icehockey iihfworlds

Eishockey-WM der Männer DIV I A 2026 is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.

This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Italy , France