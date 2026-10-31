Premium Video Pay per View €6.00 IIHF WC: Tournament Pass €15.00 Continue Ice hockeyUkraine vs. Kazakhstan - Div I A Eishockey-WM der Männer DIV I A 2026 5/7/26, 1:45 PM From €6.00 Follow Video livestream of the Ukraine vs. Kasachstan game as part of the Eishockey-Weltmeisterschaft der Männer Division I Gruppe A on May 7, #eishockey #icehockey #iihfworlds #2026iihfworlds #division1a @sporteuropetvIce hockeySporteurope.TVicehockeyiihfworldsEishockey-WM der Männer DIV I A 2026 is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation. This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Italy , France