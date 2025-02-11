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ESV 1927 Regensburg vs. FRISCH AUF Göppingen

ESV 1927 Regensburg Frauen
ESV 1927 Regensburg Frauen

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Video livestream of the match between ESV 1927 Regensburg and FRISCH AUF Göppingen on 08/21/2026 at 20:00 in the 1st round of the DHB-Pokals of women.

HandballESV 1927 Regensburg FrauenFRISCH AUF Göppingen Frauenfrauen
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