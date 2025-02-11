Premium Livestream Pay per View €5.90 Team pass/27 - Göppingen €39.90 Team Pass 2026/27 - Regensburg €39.90 HBF Main Round Pass 26/ €49.90 Continue ESV 1927 Regensburg vs. FRISCH AUF Göppingen ESV 1927 Regensburg Frauen 8/21/26, 5:45 PM UPCOMING From €5.90 Follow Video livestream of the match between ESV 1927 Regensburg and FRISCH AUF Göppingen on 08/21/2026 at 20:00 in the 1st round of the DHB-Pokals of women. HandballESV 1927 Regensburg FrauenFRISCH AUF Göppingen FrauenfrauenESV 1927 Regensburg Frauen is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.