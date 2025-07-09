Premium Livestream Pay per View €5.90 VfL Pfullingen 26/ €59.90 HSG Albstadt 26/ €59.90 . League Men Main Round 26/27 €69.90 Continue HSG Albstadt vs. VfL Pfullingen HSG Albstadt Men 9/5/26, 4:45 PM UPCOMING From €5.90 Follow Video livestream of the HSG Albstadt vs. VfL Pfullingen match of the 3. Liga Handball Männer on 09/05/2026. @handball-net @deutscherhandballbund @-handball-liga #handball #handballnet #liga3 #dhb #staffel-suedHandball3. Handball-Liga MännerHSG Albstadt MenVfL Pfullingen MännerHSG Albstadt Men is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.