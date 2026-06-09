Premium Livestream Pay per View €5.90 HSG Hanau 26/27 €59.90 HLZ Friesenheim-Hochdorf 26/ €59.90 . League Men Main Round 26/27 €79.90 Continue HSG Hanau vs. HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf II HSG Hanau Männer 12/23/26, 7:00 PM UPCOMING From €5.90 Follow Video livestream of the HSG Hanau vs. HLZ Friesenheim/Hochdorf II game of the 3. Liga Handball Männer on/23/2026. @handball-net @deutscherhandballbund @3-handball-liga #handball #handballnet #liga3 #dhb #staffel-sued-westHandball3. Handball-Liga MännerHSG Hanau MännerHLZ Friesenheim-Hochdorf Männer IIHSG Hanau Männer is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.