Premium Livestream Pay per View €5.90 OHV Aurich 26/ €59.90 VfL Fredenbeck 26/ €59.90 . League Men Main Round 26/27 €69.90 Continue OHV Aurich vs. VfL Fredenbeck OHV Aurich Männer 8/30/26, 2:45 PM UPCOMING From €5.90 Follow Video livestream of the OHV Aurich vs. VfL Fredenbeck game of the 3. Liga Handball Men on 08/30/2026. @handball-net @deutscherhandballbund @-handball-liga #handball #handballnet #liga3 #dhb #staffel-nord-westHandball3. Handball-Liga MännerOHV Aurich MännerVfL Fredenbeck MännerOHV Aurich Männer is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.