International Elite Artistic Cycling Cup Germany – RV Adler Neuwerk

Live from the Krahnendonkhalle in Mönchengladbach-Neuwerk!



Experience artistic cycling at the absolute world-class level. The RV Adler Neuwerk e.V. presents the International Deutschlandpokal of the Elite in artistic cycling 2026 – a sporting highlight of the extra class.At this high-profile tournament, it's all about everything: as a semifinal for the German Championship and simultaneous World Championship qualification, national and international top athletes compete for the coveted tickets for the World Championship.

Look forward to a high-profile starting field with reigning world champions, European champions, and national title holders.



Our broadcast schedule in the livestream (Saturday, September 12,):

10:00 – 16:00: The exciting preliminary rounds

18:00 – 19:45: The grand final & the awards ceremony