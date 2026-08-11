⛸️✨ 30 Years of Eiscup – Celebrating a Special Anniversary!



Welcome to the 30th Eiscup 2026 in Innsbruck! 🎉



From 26 to 29 November 2026, Innsbruck will once again become a meeting place for figure skaters from different countries. And this year, we have a very special reason to celebrate: Eiscup is taking place for the 30th time!



For three decades, Eiscup has stood for the passion for figure skating, outstanding athletic performances, unforgettable moments and the joy of bringing people together through sport.



As we celebrate this special anniversary, we look forward to four exciting days filled with impressive performances, thrilling competitions, great emotions and beautiful moments on the ice.



📺 Join us live!

🌐 More information: www.eislaufen-innsbruck.at



Enjoy watching! ⛸️



#Eiscup2026 #FigureSkating #Innsbruck #SkateAustria #Eiskunstlauf