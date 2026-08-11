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Figure skating

Ice Challenge 2026 | Day 1 - Part 2

Skate Austria
Skate Austria

⛸️ ICECHALLENGE 2026 – LIVE FROM GRAZ! ❄️

Welcome to the official livestream of Icechallenge 2026 powered by Energie Steiermark!

From November 4–8, 2026, Graz once again becomes an international meeting point for figure skating. Get ready for exciting competitions, spectacular performances, and unforgettable moments on the ice!

Watch skaters from around the world compete live and cheer them on throughout the event.

🌐 More information: www.icechallenge.at

Enjoy the competition! ⛸️

#Icechallenge2026 #FigureSkating #Graz #SkateAustria #Eiskunstlauf

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