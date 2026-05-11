13. international Ulla-Klinger-Cup 2026 - Day 3 - Saturday

The Ulla-Klinger-Cup is an international diving cup hostet by SV Neptun 1910 Aachen e.V. Many teams join the competition every year; Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland; and more or less regularily Croatia, Spain, Finland, Great Britain, Ukraine, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Monaco, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Italy, Türkiye, China - and formaly also Russia.

This year we welcome two new teams: Hungary and Serbia!

If you want to take a personal look at the Ulla-Klinger-Cup, join us in the Ulla-Klinger-Halle in Aachen. Entry is free.

For more information around the SV Neptun Aachen and Ulla-Klinger-Cup, please visit our websites: https://www.sv-neptun.de or http://dev.ulla-klinger-cup.de .

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@www .ulla-klinger-cup.de

@www .sv-neptun.de