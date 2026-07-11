Diving
13. international Ulla-Klinger-Cup 2026 - Day 1 - Thursday
This year we welcome two new teams: Hungary and Serbia!
If you want to take a personal look at the Ulla-Klinger-Cup, join us in the Ulla-Klinger-Halle in Aachen. Entry is free.
For more information around the SV Neptun Aachen and Ulla-Klinger-Cup, please visit our websites: https://www.sv-neptun.de or http://dev.ulla-klinger-cup.de .
#Wasserspringen #diving #Aachen #Neptun #Wettkampf #meet #international
@www .ulla-klinger-cup.de
@www .sv-neptun.de