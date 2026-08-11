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13. international Ulla-Klinger-Cup 2026 - Day 4 - Sunday

SV Neptun 1910 Aachen e.V.
SV Neptun 1910 Aachen e.V.

UPCOMING

The Ulla-Klinger-Cup is an international diving cup hostet by SV Neptun 1910 Aachen e.V. Many teams join the competition every year; Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland; and more or less regularily Croatia, Spain, Finland, Great Britain, Ukraine, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Monaco, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Italy, Türkiye, China - and formaly also Russia.
This year we welcome two new teams: Hungary and Serbia!
If you want to take a personal look at the Ulla-Klinger-Cup, join us in the Ulla-Klinger-Halle in Aachen. Entry is free.
For more information around the SV Neptun Aachen and Ulla-Klinger-Cup, please visit our websites: https://www.sv-neptun.de or http://dev.ulla-klinger-cup.de .
#Wasserspringen #diving #Aachen #Neptun #Wettkampf #meet #international
@www .ulla-klinger-cup.de
@www .sv-neptun.de

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