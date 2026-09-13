Premium Livestream Pay per View €5.90 HSG Hanau 26/27 €69.90 TSV Bayer Dormagen 26/27 €69.90 . League Men Main Round 26/27 €79.90 Continue TSV Bayer Dormagen II vs. HSG Hanau TSV Bayer Dormagen Men II 12/6/26, 12:15 PM UPCOMING From €5.90 Follow . Handball League Men: Video livestream of the match TSV Bayer Dormagen II vs. HSG Hanau. @3-handball-liga @handball-net #handballnetHandball3. Handball-Liga MännerTSV Bayer Dormagen Men IIHSG Hanau MännerTSV Bayer Dormagen Men II is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.