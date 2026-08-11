Premium Livestream Pay per View €5.90 Team Pass 2026/27 - Berlin €39.90 Team Pass 2026/27 - Lintfort €39.90 HBF Main Round Pass 26/ €49.90 Continue Spieltag 10TuS Lintfort vs. Füchse Berlin TuS Lintfort Frauen 11/21/26, 6:15 PM UPCOMING From €5.90 Follow . Alsco Handball Bundesliga Frauen: Video livestream of the match TuS Lintfort vs. Füchse Berlin. @2-handball-bundesliga-frauenHandball2. Alsco Handball Bundesliga FrauenTuS Lintfort FrauenFüchse Berlin FrauenTuS Lintfort Frauen is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.