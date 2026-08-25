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Osuigwe vs. Barthel

US Open 2026 - Fan Week
US Open 2026 - Fan Week

Video livestream of the match between Whitney Osuigwe (USA) and Mona Barthel (GER) in the 1st round of qualifying at the US Open on 08/25/26. #USOpen #Tennis #Quali2026

TennisUS Openquali2026quali202
US Open 2026 - Fan Week is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.
This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Switzerland  

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