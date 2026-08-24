Privacy settings unavailableThe privacy settings could not be loaded. Please disable your ad blocker if applicable and reload the page. Reload Page Williams/Alcaraz vs. Routliffe/Glasspool US Open 2026 - Fan Week Yesterday, 9:14 PM HIGHLIGHTS Follow Video highlights of the Williams/Alcaraz vs. Routliffe/Glasspool match on 08/25/2026 as part of the US Open 2026. #USOpen #Tennis #highlightsmixedTennisUS Openhighlightsmixed This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Switzerland