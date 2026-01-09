Premium Video US Open 2026: Tournament Day 5 €9.90 All Access €24.90 Continue Tristan Schoolkate vs. Flavio Cobolli - Commentary by Ulf Kahmke & Jonas Hartenstein US Open 2026 - Men's Singles Today, 6:56 PM Premium Follow US Open 2026: Video-Livestream des Spiels Tristan Schoolkate vs. Flavio Cobolli - kommentiert von Ulf Kahmke & Jonas Hartenstein. @us-open-2026 #tennis #usopenTennisUS Open 2026US OpenUS Open 2026 - Men's Singles is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation. This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Switzerland